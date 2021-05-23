Down Syndrome Parents Group

Down Syndrome Parents Support Group

June 14 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

We provide a welcoming environment for parents, family members and other caregivers of individuals with down syndrome to meet, share experiences, ask questions and receive support.

Join us via Zoom

https://zoom.us/j/91473020954?p-wd=bm-0wYkUwOFUyVitQKzI-wYlJDbHN2QT09

Meeting ID: 914 7302 0954 Passcode: 902265

Dial by your location +1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

info@parentnetworkwny.org