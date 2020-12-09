Down Syndrome Parents Group

January 11, 2021 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

PURPOSE: Provide a welcoming environment for parents, family members and other caregivers of individuals with down syndrome to meet, share experiences, ask questions and receive support.

Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/567555997

New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/805112789

info@parentnetworkwny.org 716-332-4170 www.parentnetworkwny.org