× Expand Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Symphonic Spooktacular

Grant O’Brien, conductor

Costumes encouraged and curiosity required. Symphonic Spooktacular is a family-friendly way to celebrate the season with spooky music, big orchestral sounds, and a concert hall that feels welcoming and playful. With Grant O’Brien conducting, you will hear some of the spookiest music ever composed, pieces that swirl, sneak, and surprise, showing how composers can paint stories in sound. After the concert, kids get their moment on stage with the costume parade across Kleinhans’ stage. It is a joyful mix of music and participation, designed to help families make a memory and help kids feel that live orchestral music is something they belong in.