Superhero Night at the Museum

Join us for a one day only special program….Superhero Night at the Museum with the Superhero Alliance of WNY!

The superheroes are making an appearance at the museum and they need your help solving the mystery!! QR codes, cosplay and live action will lead you throughout the museum and to the dramatic culmination….will the superheroes succeed? Only YOU can help them!

Superheroes assemble on October 24th, with two sessions at 3:30 or 6:30.

Tickets are $16 include the cost of admission, interactive superhero museum play and your very own superhero cape. This event is for big kids ages 5+.

Proceeds to benefit the Superhero Alliance of WNY and Explore & More.

Special thanks to the Buffalo Bisons for their support!

Purchase tickets here: https://store.exploreandmore.org/Events.aspx