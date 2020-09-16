StoryWalk® Inside the Library

× Expand Pixabay StoryWalk Hiker

Take a walk and read a book in a unique way around the children’s area of our library. Follow the numbers on the floor and discover a craft you may take and make at home!

Program runs Mon (10-6), Tues- Thurs (10-9), Fri- Sat (10-5)

*The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. StoryWalk® is a registered service mark owned by Ms. Ferguson.

