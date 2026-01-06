Storytime at the Botanical Gardens
Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens 2655 South Park Ave., Buffalo, New York 14218
Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens
Storytime at the Botanical Gardens
Stop by our Playspace on select Saturdays for an educator-led Storytime featuring nature-themed books and props. Each session features different books designed to stimulate young minds and deepen the connection between people and plants. This program will take place indoors and is recommended for Early Childhood, ages 5 and under. We encourage caregivers to park their strollers in House 7 before joining Storytime to accommodate space.
Visit the pages below to learn about each month’s Storytime theme!
For more information about the Storytime at the Botanical Gardens, please contact: education@buffalogardens.com