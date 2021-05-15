STEM Saturdays

to

Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum 130 Main Street, Buffalo, New York 14202

Get those wheels turning this weekend with STEM based activities power the play across the museum the third Saturday of each month presented by National Grid. Come play your way through Science, Technology, Engineering & Math based activities that are so fun, kids don’t even know they’re learning!

Future dates:

March 20, 2021

April 17, 2021

May 15, 2021

June 19, 2021

Museum Event, Science & Technology
716-655-5131
Museum Event, Science & Technology
716-655-5131
to
