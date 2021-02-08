STEM Saturdays
Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum 130 Main Street, Buffalo, New York 14202
Get those wheels turning this weekend with STEM based activities power the play across the museum the third Saturday of each month presented by National Grid. Come play your way through Science, Technology, Engineering & Math based activities that are so fun, kids don’t even know they’re learning!
Future dates:
March 20, 2021
April 17, 2021
May 15, 2021
June 19, 2021
Info
Museum Event, Science & Technology