STEM Saturdays
to
Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum 130 Main Street, Buffalo, New York 14202
×
Created by Explore and More
STEM Saturdays
Join us Saturday, September 19th for a day of super STEM-tastic events! We'll have STEM projects throughout the museum plus activities to do at home as well. Head over to exploreandmore.org for more details and to reserve your space!
Info
Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum 130 Main Street, Buffalo, New York 14202
Education & Learning, Museum Event, Science & Technology