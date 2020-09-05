STEM Saturdays

Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum 130 Main Street, Buffalo, New York 14202

Join us Saturday, September 19th for a day of super STEM-tastic events! We'll have STEM projects throughout the museum plus activities to do at home as well. Head over to exploreandmore.org for more details and to reserve your space!

Info

Education & Learning, Museum Event, Science & Technology
716-655-5131
