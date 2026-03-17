Sprouts with Ms. Melissa
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Grand Island Memorial Library 1715 Bedell Rd, Grand Island, New York 14072
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Grand Island Memorial Library
April Sprouts - 1
Join Ms. Melissa for a story time and help your little one learn and grow through music.
For ages 0-5 with caregiver.
Space is limited and registration is required. Please call 716-773-7124 to reserve a spot.
Individuals in need of an accommodation may contact the ADA Coordinator at access@buffalolib.org within 7 days of the program.
Info
Grand Island Memorial Library 1715 Bedell Rd, Grand Island, New York 14072
Baby Friendly, Free Event, Library Program