Spooky Safari
Hawk Creek Wildlife Center 1963 Mill Rd., West Falls, New York 14170
Cheetah and sloth and penguin oh my! Our partners Jarod Miller and the Columbus Zoo are coming to Hawk Creek for a very special Spooky Safari on October 4 from 11-3! Discover rare wildlife from around the globe during this special presentation which includes a rare encounter with a cheetah, sloth, penguin, echidna and more! This event is not to be missed! Get in the spirit for Halloween early, come in costume and explore our not-so-spooky trick or treat trail to meet some creepy, but friendly, Halloween critters!
Refreshments, gift shop, flying bird demonstration, trick or treat trail, live animal presentation by Jarod Miller & Columbus Zoo and activities for all ages. Event parking is FREE and tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for veterans and seniors, $9 for children, and $35 for a family pass of up to 2 adults and 3 children (5-12 yrs). Children 4 and under are FREE. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online. Please visit www.hawkcreek.org for info and directions. Event is rain or shine.