Cheetah and sloth and penguin oh my! Our partners Jarod Miller and the Columbus Zoo are coming to Hawk Creek for a very special Spooky Safari on October 4 from 11-3! Discover rare wildlife from around the globe during this special presentation which includes a rare encounter with a cheetah, sloth, penguin, echidna and more! This event is not to be missed! Get in the spirit for Halloween early, come in costume and explore our not-so-spooky trick or treat trail to meet some creepy, but friendly, Halloween critters!

Refreshments, gift shop, flying bird demonstration, trick or treat trail, live animal presentation by Jarod Miller & Columbus Zoo and activities for all ages. Event parking is FREE and tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for veterans and seniors, $9 for children, and $35 for a family pass of up to 2 adults and 3 children (5-12 yrs). Children 4 and under are FREE. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online. Please visit www.hawkcreek.org for info and directions. Event is rain or shine.