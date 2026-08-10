Spooky Mini Glow Golf at the Botanical Gardens

× Expand Marketing Department Spooky Mini Glow Golf

Join us for a one-of-a-kind Mini Glow Golf experience set inside the magical ambiance of the Botanical Gardens. Navigate through an 18-hole course surrounded by glowing plants. Whether you’re looking for a unique date night, a fun outing with friends, or a memorable family activity, this event is sure to light up your night!

Tickets to Mini Glow Golf include a custom scorecard, access to our glow-in-the-dark golf course, and admission to the Botanical Gardens. Tickets for Mini Glow Golf are limited and must be purchased in advance.