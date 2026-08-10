Spooky Mini Glow Golf at the Botanical Gardens

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Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens 2655 South Park Ave., Buffalo, New York 14218

Join us for a one-of-a-kind Mini Glow Golf experience set inside the magical ambiance of the Botanical Gardens. Navigate through an 18-hole course surrounded by glowing plants. Whether you’re looking for a unique date night, a fun outing with friends, or a memorable family activity, this event is sure to light up your night!

Tickets to Mini Glow Golf include a custom scorecard, access to our glow-in-the-dark golf course, and admission to the Botanical Gardens. Tickets for Mini Glow Golf are limited and must be purchased in advance.

Info

Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens 2655 South Park Ave., Buffalo, New York 14218
Family Program, Plants & Gardens
716-827-1584
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