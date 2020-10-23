× Expand Photo by Dave Valvo Spirits of the Past: A Walk in the Dark

Something wicked this way comes to Genesee Country Village & Museum with the return of a popular fall event with a twist - Spirits of the Past: A Walk in the Dark. This year’s iteration of the Museum’s most haunted visitor experience is a self-guided, outdoor walking tour where guests will wind their way through the Historic Village lanes past darkened fields, eerily lit yards, and gardens that take on a spirit all their own. Along the way, villagers will emerge to recount spine-tingling tales, or more ominously, simply lurk in the shadows and say nothing at all.

Each night of the Spirits walks, the Museum is offering food and drinks, enabling guests to partake either before or after their trip through the eerie Historic Village. Warming seasonal fare will be available at the Exhibition Barn along with wine and the Museum’s authentic 19th-century ales, for those in need of liquid courage. Inside the Historic Village, the Pavilion Garden Restaurant will have donuts, cider, and snacks for any needed mid-walk pit stops.

Spirits of the Past: A Walk in the Dark will begin in the late evening and run until after dark on Friday through Sunday, October 16-18, and Friday and Saturday, October 23 and 24. Tickets are $20 each or $18 for Museum members. Advanced reservations are required for this event, and due to program content is not suitable for children under the age of 12.

In support of COVID-19 precautions, mask-wearing will be required at all times except when seated at a table to enjoy food and beverages. All regulations regarding food and alcohol consumption will be enforced. Entry times will be limited to support social distancing and total number of guests is will be capped at 25% of the Museum’s normal capacity.

Times and availability can be found on the Museum’s website, www.gcv.org. This popular program will sell out, so for best availability early registration is recommended.