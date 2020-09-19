Skills For Effective Advocacy and How to Prepare for Meetins

to

Register

Online/Virtual Event

Speak Up! Skills for Effective Advocacy & How to Prepare for Meetings LIVE Webinar

October 10 @ 10:00 am - 11:30 am

This workshop is for parents, caregivers, and individuals with disabilities who participate in various meetings with professionals throughout a school year. The class will provide you with tips on how to be prepared and organized when school resumes in the fall. You will learn how to be a powerful advocate (someone who speaks up).

To register online please go to:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4654136372361809676

info@parentneworkwny.org 716-332-4170

Info

Education & Learning, Free Event, Special Needs
Register
to
Google Calendar - Skills For Effective Advocacy and How to Prepare for Meetins - 2020-10-10 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Skills For Effective Advocacy and How to Prepare for Meetins - 2020-10-10 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Skills For Effective Advocacy and How to Prepare for Meetins - 2020-10-10 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Skills For Effective Advocacy and How to Prepare for Meetins - 2020-10-10 10:00:00 ical