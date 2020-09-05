Self-Guided Science at Penn Dixie

Self-Guided Science will take place on Wednesdays, starting September 16 through October 14. Select a different self-guided ‘Ed-dventure’ each week to learn about different aspects of our region. Penn Dixie staff and volunteers will be on site to answer questions and encourage parents to foster their child’s curiosity through guided inquiry.

Choose from the following Ed-ventures:

Flora & Fauna – On the Trails

Ocean Environments

Bugs: Past & Present

Penn Dixie Habitats

Animal Clues: Tracks & Scat

Tuition: $7 for one child; $10 for 2 or more children – parent/guardian included with student admission. Pay on site with credit card or cash. Registration is not required.

Time: Programs are from 10 am to 2 pm and are open only to K-12 students and their parents/guardians. Guests arriving after 1 pm may not complete all activities.

Contact: Director of Education Dr. Holly Schreiber at holly@penndixie.org or 716-627-4560 for more information.