SEAster at the Aquarium

Hop on over to the Aquarium for SEAster on Saturday, April 4th, and enjoy an egg hunt under the sea!

Come meet the Easter Bunny and stay for story time and a bunny hop dance lesson.

Enjoy spring-themed presentations, complete egg carton crafts, and learn egg-cellent facts about your favorite animals.

Don’t forget to find all of the eggs hidden inside the exhibits and claim your candy prize!

Activities run from 10am to 4pm and are included with admission.