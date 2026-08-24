× Expand Aquarium of Niagara

Join the Aquarium of Niagara in supporting your pinniped pals by running on a beautiful course along the Niagara River! Sea Lion Stride 2026 will be taking place on Saturday, September 26th.

New for 2026: we are also offering a 10K option!

Both distances being offered will run along the New York State Parks trail along Niagara Gorge. Runners, walkers, and strollers are welcome to participate; children under six can participate for free.

All participants who register by September 10th will receive an official Sea Lion Stride t-shirt. A small quantity of extra t-shirts will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

5K Registration Fees:

FREE Children Age 6 and under w/ parent

$20 - 5K Live Race Pre-Registration (Ages 7-18)

$30 - 5K Live Race Pre-Registration (Adults 18 and older)

$35 - 5K Live Race Day-Of Registration (All Ages)

10K Registration Fees:

$40 - 10K Live Race Pre-Registration (Adults 18 and older)

$45 - 10K Live Race Day-Of Registration (All Ages)

Awards: Overall top male and female runners in both the 5K and 10K will receive a certificate for a free animal encounter. Top runners in each age group will receive a special painting made by one of our sea lions.

Participants and families are also invited to an afterparty hosted at Whirlpool Commons! Admission to the Aquarium and Great Lakes 360 is included in registration.