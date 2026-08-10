Scarecrow Trail at the Botanical Gardens

× Expand Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

Ease on down to the Botanical Gardens for a spooktacular Scarecrow Trail that you’ll FALL in love with. Experience this fun-filled exhibit featuring dozens of show-stopping scarecrows of all shapes and sizes that make for a must-see exhibit this fall. Cozy up inside our conservatory and enjoy a family-friendly day out complete with the beautiful scenes of our vibrant plant collections and special seasonal displays of mums, ghosts, and more scarecrow surprises.

For more information about our Scarecrow Trail, please contact info@buffalogardens.com