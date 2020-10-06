Santa's Workshop at the Botanical Gardens

× Expand Santa's Workshop at The Gardens

Join us for Wegmans Family Days at Santa’s Workshop! We will transform the Botanical Gardens into a family friendly and safely distanced Santa's Workshop. Lots of holiday photo opps, a scavenger hunt and more!

Holiday-themed, take-home crafts will be located throughout the Botanical Gardens. Grab your ready to go craft bag with materials and instructions to extend the fun at home! Our educators will have an example craft to show at each station.

Pre-purchased timed E-tickets are highly recommended to all visitors, including members, due to capacity limitations. Walk-ins may be turned away if capacity is surpassed. To maintain our capacity limit and the safety of both visitors and staff, we encourage visitors to limit their visit to 1-1.5 hours.

December 11-12

10am-4pm

Included with admission