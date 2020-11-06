Santa’s Wonderland at Cabela’s Shops

Cabela’s is proud to invite families to the beloved tradition of visiting Santa Claus in person this holiday season, with a reimagined free Santa’s Wonderland experience in Cheektowaga.

The contactless visit with Santa includes a comprehensive approach to help ensure everyone’s safety throughout the event. Key elements include:

• Free Digital Reservations: Advance digital reservations are required for all guests and can be made online. Spots are limited to allow appropriate physical distancing and additional cleaning.

• Temperature Screening: All families and team members will complete temperature screening with a non-contact thermometer prior to entering Santa’s Wonderland.

• Magic Santa Shield: An innovative, glare-free clear protective barrier will be in place between Santa and families at all times to allow for a contactless experience. The shield is cleaned and sanitized between each visit.

• Physical Distancing: Families will standby in a designated area away from other shoppers with fun winter wonderland-themed floor decals and signage to ensure a safe distance.

• Santa’s Sanitation Squad: Santa’s team of elves will clean all surfaces between each visit and frequently ensure all safety measures are being implemented correctly.

• Face coverings: All team members throughout the store are required to wear face coverings. Customer requirements vary by location based on local public health guidelines.

Santa will be cruising into Cheektowaga Saturday, Nov. 7 to officially kick off Santa’s Wonderland.

Families are invited to Cabela’s to welcome Santa in an outdoor tailgate parade as he officially arrives from the North Pole.

Contactless visits with Santa will start on Nov. 8 and advance reservations can be made beginning on November 2. To learn more, and make a reservation, visit www.cabelas.com/santa.