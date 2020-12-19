Santa on the Carrousel

It's that wonderful time of the year again, when Santa is here to spread holiday cheer here at the Museum! Like many events, our traditional event with Santa has been modified. The staff here at the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum have been working with the Head Elves at the North Pole to come up with a safe and healthy way for Santa to visit this year.

What to expect:

Museum staff and Santa have broken each of his visits up into four, 1 hour sessions that are time ticketed. We kindly ask guests to arrive 10 minutes before their ticketed time for a smooth check-in.

Upon checking in guests will be either the GREEN group, or the RED group. Providing 30 minutes to ride the carrousel with Santa, shop, and explore the museum. The other 30 minutes will be in our children's gallery where everyone can make an ornament to take, write letters, and more.

What about COVID-19?

Santa will be wearing personal protective equipment as he rides the carrousel, making sure he is able to safely say to hello to all of our friends and families. We know it has been hard not to hug, shake hands, and sit on loved ones lap, but Santa as a lot of friends to visit and only a short amount of time to do it! We kindly ask that you respect all guests physical space, Santa included, and leave a horse apart.

We have elves who are volunteering to help all of our guests, and santa, by Santa-tizing the carrousel between rides, this will lead to a 10 minute gap between carrousel rides.

$10 per person; pre-registration required.