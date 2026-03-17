Puzzle Competition

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Lancaster Library 5466 Broadway, Lancaster, New York 14086

Put your puzzle skills to the test! Complete a 500-piece puzzle solo or with a team. Be the first to complete the puzzle and win our first ever puzzle competition. Puzzles will be provided. All ages. Registration is required: Register beforehand by stopping into the library or call 716-683-1120.

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Lancaster Library 5466 Broadway, Lancaster, New York 14086
Family Program, Free Event, Leisure & Recreation, Library Program
716-683-1120
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