Preschool Storytime with Miss Stefanie
to
Grand Island Memorial Library 1715 Bedell Rd, Grand Island, New York 14072
×
Grand Island Memorial Library
Preschool story time (Jan Feb) - 1
Please join Miss Stefanie for stories, songs, dancing, and silliness. For ages 2-5 with parent or caregiver.
Registration is required. Please call 716-733-7214.
*Please note there will not be a Preschool Story Time on Tuesday, February 3 due to the local election.**
Info
Grand Island Memorial Library 1715 Bedell Rd, Grand Island, New York 14072
Education & Learning, Free Event, Library Program