Preschool Storytime with Miss Stefanie

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Grand Island Memorial Library 1715 Bedell Rd, Grand Island, New York 14072

Join Miss Stefanie for stories, singing, dancing, and play time, as we begin focusing on school-appropriate behaviors and advanced childhood literacy skills.

Ages 3-5 with caregiver.

Registration is required and begins Tuesday April 21. Please call 716-773-7124 to register.

Info

Grand Island Memorial Library 1715 Bedell Rd, Grand Island, New York 14072
Free Event, Library Program, Story Time
716-773-7124
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