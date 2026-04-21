Preschool Storytime with Miss Stefanie
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Grand Island Memorial Library 1715 Bedell Rd, Grand Island, New York 14072
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Grand Island Memorial Library
Preschool story time (Mar-Apr) - 1
Join Miss Stefanie for stories, singing, dancing, and play time, as we begin focusing on school-appropriate behaviors and advanced childhood literacy skills.
Ages 3-5 with caregiver.
Registration is required and begins Tuesday April 21. Please call 716-773-7124 to register.
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Grand Island Memorial Library 1715 Bedell Rd, Grand Island, New York 14072
Free Event, Library Program, Story Time