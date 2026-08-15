× Expand Grand Island Memorial Library

Preschool Story Time is designed for children who are ready to sit longer and begin practicing school appropriate behaviors, such as listening, hand raising, and following simple instructions. This is designed to increase early literacy skills, promote independent thoughts and behaviors, and will feature more sitting, more discussion, and less movement. Story time will last around 30-40 minutes, featuring 2-3 books. There will be a 15-30 minute play time and social time afterwards.

[Children will learn at their own pace. If your little one is not ready to sit for longer periods, please join the Toddler Story Time on Fridays]

Registration is required.