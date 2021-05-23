Preschool to Kindergarten Special Education

to

Online/Virtual Event

Transitioning from Preschool to Kindergarten Special Education

June 9 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

You will learn about working together with your school district during the transition from the Committee on Preschool Education (CPSE) to Committee on Preschool Special Education (CSE).

We will cover topics such as the transition process, timeline and commonly used terms.

RESERVE YOUR SPOT TODAY

email: info@parentnetworkwny.org | call: 716.332.4170

Info

Education & Learning, Free Event, Special Needs, Workshops
716-332-4170
to
Google Calendar - Preschool to Kindergarten Special Education - 2021-06-09 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Preschool to Kindergarten Special Education - 2021-06-09 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Preschool to Kindergarten Special Education - 2021-06-09 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Preschool to Kindergarten Special Education - 2021-06-09 16:00:00 ical