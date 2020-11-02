Poinsettia & Railway Exhibit

Be filled with the wonders of the holidays with fun twists of different colors and varieties of poinsettias. Be amazed by deep reds, magentas, pinks, yellows and apricots with pockets of traditional color accented throughout by silver and white foliage! As you walk through the beautiful poinsettias, you will also be able to enjoy a festive model train exhibit. The Garden Railway display, that is made possible by the Western New York Garden Railway Society, complements the surrounding poinsettias.

RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED for all visitors, including members, due to capacity limitations. Walk-ins may be turned away if capacity is surpassed. To maintain our capacity limit and the safety of both visitors and staff, we encourage visitors to limit their visit to 1-1.5 hours. Please arrive with your E-tickets ready to be scanned and have your ID available.

*2020 Special Hours & Closings:

10am-12pm - December 24

Closed - December 25

10am-12pm - December 31