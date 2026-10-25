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The holidays are here, and so is our annual Poinsettia Exhibit! Step into the warm embrace of our tropical conservatory, filled to the brim with brilliant poinsettias of all sizes and colors. Allow the vibrant reds, magentas, pinks, yellows, and oranges to fill your heart with joy. This Western New York holiday tradition is sure to brighten your mood, and keep you warm, as you explore our carefully curated collection of pretty poinsettias.

This year, the train display returns to our Poinsettia Exhibit! Enjoy a festive, G-scale train in our Bonsai house, surrounded by colorful poinsettias and seasonal decorations. The train returns to our conservatory with the help of our friends at the Medina Railroad Museum. We’re excited to have this fan-favorite display back at the Botanical Gardens this holiday season.