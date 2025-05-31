Plug in the Sun: Solar Energy Workshop

Elma Public Library 1860 Bowen Road, East Elma, New York 14059

Harness the energy of the sun with solar power. In a Plug in the Sun workshop, you’ll learn about the power of the sun, how solar energy works and conduct experiments with angles, colors, and weather to show how these can affect solar panels! Please register by calling 716-652-2719. Perfect for ages 8+.

Education & Learning, Free Event, Library Program, STEM
716-652-2719
