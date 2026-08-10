Peaceprints of WNY Trunk or Treat
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Peaceprints of WNY Community Programs Office 1001 E. Delavan Ave. E. Delavan Ave #22, Buffalo, New York 14215
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Peaceprints of WNY
Peaceprints of WNY’s Trunk or Treat is a free, family-friendly community event featuring trick-or-treating, a bounce house, face painting, hands-on reptile encounters, a DJ and more. Join us Tuesday, October 27, from 5–7 p.m. at 1001 E. Delavan Ave., Buffalo.
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Peaceprints of WNY Community Programs Office 1001 E. Delavan Ave. E. Delavan Ave #22, Buffalo, New York 14215
Festivals & Fairs, Free Event, Halloween