Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum 130 Main Street, Buffalo, New York 14202

Pay What You Can this October at Explore & More thanks to a generous grant from the New Car Dealers of Western New York. That means you and your family are welcome to come play at the museum for whatever suits your budget! With so much spooky fun to be had at a price you choose, what are you waiting for? 

Click here to purchase tickets: https://store.exploreandmore.org/Events.aspx

Museum Event
716-655-5131
