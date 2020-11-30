Owl Prowl
Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve 93 Honorine Dr., Depew, New York 14043
Learn about the owls that live in Reinstein Woods and join a nocturnal hike to try to find them. For adults and children ages 8 and older. Pre-registration is required and number of participants is limited.
Pre-registration is required. Call 716-683-5959 to register.
The number of participants for in-person programs is limited. All participants are required to wear masks covering their mouths and noses, and to maintain social distance whenever possible.
Free Event, Nature & Outdoors