Learn about the owls that live in Reinstein Woods and join a nocturnal hike to try to find them. For adults and children ages 8 and older. Pre-registration is required and number of participants is limited.

Pre-registration is required. Call 716-683-5959 to register.

The number of participants for in-person programs is limited. All participants are required to wear masks covering their mouths and noses, and to maintain social distance whenever possible.