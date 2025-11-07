Orchid Exhibit at the Botanical Gardens

× Expand Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

Exciting pops of color will breathe even more life into our lush greenhouses this winter thanks to the return of our Orchid Exhibit! Experience our expansive collection featuring hundreds of tropical flowers. Find extraordinary epiphytes wrapping their roots into a series of beautiful displays throughout our Botanical Gardens. See incredible orchids of all shapes and sizes, learn all about these interesting flowers, and relax in our peaceful conservatory. You don’t want to miss this spectacular showcase of tropical flowers from around the world.