The Nurtured Heart Approach Parenting Series

Nurtured Heart Approach - 4 week series

October 6, 13, 20 & 27 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The Nurtured Heart Approach (NHA) is a language - based approach that can help you regain focus and power and rebuild the love you want in your home. NHA teaches us why our typical parenting methods don’t always work and can even make things worse. The magic rests in its ability to use language to build “inner wealth” and to make positive connections to those around us by focusing on what IS working, at all times.

Register by email to info@parentnetworkwny.org, Online at www.parentnetworkwny.org, or by phone at (716) 332-4170.

*Please set up Zoom at 5:45pm so we can begin Parent session at 6:00pm