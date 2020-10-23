November Take and Makes: Thanksgiving Turkey
Lake Shore Public Library S-4857 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, New York 14075
Thanksgiving Turkey
This week's kids take and make craft is a Thanksgiving Turkey. Kits come with everything your child needs to make the craft. Stop in the library during this week to pick it up. First come first served, while supplies last.
Crafts & Hobbies, Free Event, Library Program