November Take and Makes: Thanksgiving Turkey

Lake Shore Public Library S-4857 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, New York 14075

This week's kids take and make craft is a Thanksgiving Turkey. Kits come with everything your child needs to make the craft. Stop in the library during this week to pick it up. First come first served, while supplies last.

Crafts & Hobbies, Free Event, Library Program
716-627-3017
