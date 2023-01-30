× Expand AON Nature Stories

Join the Aquarium of Niagara as we walk the trails of the Niagara River gorge and learn the stories of the ecosystem surrounding us.

Each month, we will focus on a different aspect of our local environment during a FREE 1-hour guided walking tour. The trails are mild; however, sturdy, closed toe shoes are recommended. Please dress for the weather. Families and friends of all ages are welcome!

There is no fee for this event, but pre-registration is strongly recommended.

https://www.aquariumofniagara.org/nature-stories-trail-walks/

Dates:

2/12

3/12

4/23