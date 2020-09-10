× Expand National Manufacturing Day

Join the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum in celebrating National Manufacturing day this year with tours, archival footage, storytime, maker kits, live demonstrations, and more! This event is included with general admission.

Tours will be running every Hour starting at 10:15 highlighting the production methods of our historic carrousels; carousel animals went from blocks of poplar wood to being crated for shipping across the globe. Demonstrations will be occurring throughout the day; the Wurlitzer Music department will be producing new band organ rolls and Wood carvers will be demonstrating carving techniques traditionally used by the master carvers and journeymen carvers over a hundred years ago. Our children s gallery will be playing a series of vintage Allan Herschell manufacturing test films all day and children can take home a maker challenge kit.

Pre-register for our Home Depot Maker space @ 1:30pm

This event is open to all ages; an adult (parent / guardian) is required to assist each child. Participants will make and take home a toy crane truck! Space is limited, so please call 716-693-1885 to register for this event. This and all Manufacturing Day activities at the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum are included with general admission.