National Hunting & Fishing Day

to

Elma Conservation Club 600 Creek Rd., Elma, New York 14059

National Hunting and Fishing Day is a family fun event that brings together sportsmen and women to celebrate the rich tradition of hunting, target shooting and fishing.

FOOD

TURKEY CALLING

FACE PAINTING

HANDS-ON ARCHERY & CROSSBOW

FISHING

AIR RIFLE & TRAP SHOOTING

FUR IDENTIFICATION

TOUCH TANK

Info

Family Program, Free Event, Outdoors
to
