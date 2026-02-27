Mythical Terrarium: Kids Workshop

Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens 2655 South Park Ave., Buffalo, New York 14218

Create your own miniature magical world in this fun workshop for kids! This workshop includes all materials needed to build a tropical terrarium complete with mythical dragons and unicorns. Kids will learn about how terrariums work, how to create an enclosed ecosystem, how to care for their tropical plant and more! This special learning experience is best suited to kids ages 5-12.

For more information or questions about our Mythical Terrarium Workshop, please contact: education@buffalogardens.com

Nature, Plants & Gardens
716-827-1584
