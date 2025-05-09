Muster at Mumford: Civil War in the Genesee Valley

In October of 1864, the 140th mustered in Monroe County, bolstering, training, and outfitting their regiment with new recruits. Join us Memorial Day Weekend with a new spin on an old tradition: Learn about Civil War uniforms and their importance in recruitment and battle. Participate in a Children’s Drill, marching, maneuvering, and simulating loading and firing their wooden muskets. Watch weapon demonstrations (weekend only). Visit with reenactors throughout the Historic Village and engage with the camp life of soldiers and regiments. And more!