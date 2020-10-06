× Expand Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens Mum

The Botanical Gardens’ oldest flower exhibit is celebrating its 120th anniversary! This year, our beloved Chrysanthemum (Mum) Exhibit will delight visitors with beautiful colors and some creative creepy surprises.

The Mum Exhibit comes during a very challenging time for the Botanical Gardens and for the world. This year’s exhibit will look different due to budget constraints but will still provide a great sensory experience for all.

October 3 - November 1

10am-4pm - Included with admission

Pre-purchased timed E-tickets are highly recommended to all visitors, including members, due to capacity limitations. Walk-ins may be turned away if capacity is surpassed. To maintain our capacity limit and the safety of both visitors and staff, we encourage visitors to limit their visit to 1-1.5 hours.