Model Railroad Club Open House

The Model Railroad Club of Buffalo will host its 2026 open house the weekends of January 24, 25 and January 31, February 1. These weekends will give an opportunity for model railroaders and their families to tour the club's HO-scale and O-scale model railroad layouts. The club is located just off of River Road at the Boys and Girls Club of Tonawanda. Children ages 1 to 100 are welcome at the open house to see the trains run. Those who have seen the layout before are encouraged to come out and discover the changes that have taken place over the past several years.