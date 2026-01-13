Mini Glow Golf at the Botanical Gardens

× Expand Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens Mini Glow Golf

Join us for a one-of-a-kind Mini Glow Golf experience set inside the magical ambiance of the Botanical Gardens. Navigate through an 18-hole course surrounded by glowing plants. Whether you’re looking for a unique date night, a fun outing with friends, or a memorable family activity, this event is sure to light up your night!

Tickets to Mini Glow Golf include a custom scorecard, access to our glow-in-the-dark golf course, and admission to the Botanical Gardens during Orchids After Dark. Hundreds of magical lights will guide you through our twelve greenhouses, bathing our orchid displays in brilliant colors.

Tickets for Mini Glow Golf must be purchased in advance.

For more information or questions about Mini Glow Golf, please contact: connect@buffalogardens.com

Mini Glow Golf is sponsored by Broadway Driving Range.