The Mini Garden Workshop will take place on April 22 from 6:30 to 7:30pm. This fun, interactive all-ages workshop is suitable for anyone including kids and families. This mini garden creates the perfect hideaway for fairies, gnomes, and other whimsical friends. Containers, soil, plants and some building supplies are included. Mini-Garden builders are also encouraged to collect other fun items from nature they may wish to build with prior to the workshop. Sticks, bark, pinecones, and acorns make excellent additions! Fast, easy and safe pickup for materials will occur from 4:30 to 5:30pm the day of class. The cost of this workshop is $25.00 for the general public and $22.50 for Botanical Gardens' Members.

In order to maintain the safest environment possible, each Take-It, Make-It Workshop, and Botanical Demonstration will be offered online via Zoom. Further details and material pickup times are available for each workshop on the Botanical Gardens’ website. Classes will fill quickly as spots are limited. Sign up online at buffalogardens.com and questions can be submitted via email to education@buffalogardens.com.