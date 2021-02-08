Medieval To Metal: The Art & Evolution of the Guitar

Buffalo Museum of Science 1020 Humboldt Pkwy., Buffalo, New York 14211

Have you heard about our new traveling exhibition opening Saturday, February 13?Medieval To Metal: The Art & Evolution Of The GUITAR celebrates the technological advancements and artistic developments of the guitar. Developed by the National GUITAR Museum, the exhibition features forty instruments, ranging from the rare and antique to the wildly popular and innovative. Here's some things to know:

  • Exhibit entry is included with Museum Admission and free for Members.
  • Upon the exhibition’s opening we will expand our operating hours to five days a week, Wednesday through Sunday.
  • While operating at 25% capacity we will continue to require admission to be reserved in advance online or by calling 716-896-5200.

Museum Event, Science & Technology
716-896-5200
