Meaningful Communication with Your Child’s School

December 7 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

For parents and caregivers, this workshop will teach you how to effectively communicate with your child’s school or other professionals about your child with a disability. The session offers plans and tools to help you to work together with people who can help your child or student be successful, and it will help you to feel more comfortable.

Please register in advance https://tinyurl.com/y3k5w7ne

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. Late registrations will be accepted.

info@parentnetworkwny.org 716-332-4170