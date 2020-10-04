What Does it Mean to be 18?

October 22 @ 4:30 pm - 5:00 pm

Growing up is a process and there are lots of things to learn about adulting. Do you know your rights as an eighteen-year-old? There are laws and responsibilities that fall on to you when you turn eighteen in New York State. Learn how the laws impact you, what some of those responsibilities will look like down the road and start planning for your future. Knowledge is power!

Register in advance for this meeting:

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcvcO6trTkiH9QN5JizyxXw-sh9Goh7hkay

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

info@parentnetworkwny.org 716-332-4170