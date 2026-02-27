Maple Sugar Walk

to

Tifft Nature Preserve 1200 Fuhrmann Blvd., Buffalo, New York 14203

Taste the signs of Spring on a Maple Sugar-themed tour of the trails! We’ll meet some different species of maple trees, taste a variety of maple syrups, practice drilling logs with a vintage tool, and learn how sap becomes a sweet treat.

Advanced registration required.

All ages

Cost: $12 per participant (BMS members save 10%)

Info

Tifft Nature Preserve 1200 Fuhrmann Blvd., Buffalo, New York 14203
Nature & Outdoors
to
Google Calendar - Maple Sugar Walk - 2026-03-28 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Maple Sugar Walk - 2026-03-28 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Maple Sugar Walk - 2026-03-28 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Maple Sugar Walk - 2026-03-28 14:00:00 ical