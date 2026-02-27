Maple Sugar Walk
Tifft Nature Preserve 1200 Fuhrmann Blvd., Buffalo, New York 14203
Taste the signs of Spring on a Maple Sugar-themed tour of the trails! We’ll meet some different species of maple trees, taste a variety of maple syrups, practice drilling logs with a vintage tool, and learn how sap becomes a sweet treat.
Advanced registration required.
All ages
Cost: $12 per participant (BMS members save 10%)
Nature & Outdoors