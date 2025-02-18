Maple Sugar Festival

to

Genesee Country Village & Museum 1410 Flint Hill Rd., Mumford, New York 14511

Tap into the sights, sounds, and tastes of the maple season! Our Maple Festival is an outdoor adventure with several unique areas of the Museum to explore! In each, you may find maple history, live music, vendors, food, bonfires, hands-on activities, storytelling…its outdoor fun for the whole family!

Info

Genesee Country Village & Museum 1410 Flint Hill Rd., Mumford, New York 14511
Festivals & Fairs, Museum Event
