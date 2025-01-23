× Expand Canva

Embark on a magical self-guided Luminary Walk, where our HQ trail will be adorned with glowing luminaries, creating an ethereal pathway through the wildlife refuge. Guided by the captivating radiance of the luminaries, participants will experience the serene beauty of the nighttime landscape and listen to the subtle sounds of the nocturnal world, offering a unique way to connect with your local wildlife refuge. The Visitor Center and Flyway Nature store will be open with activities for all ages, hot beverages and snacks provided, and restrooms will be available! This event is free and open to all!

Parking is limited. Please sign up only for the number of vehicles you are bringing, not the number of people. This event is happening on both February 7th and 8th from 6pm-8:30pm with several 30-minute arrival windows. After arriving during the window you signed up for you may stay as long as you'd like.

Date and Time: Friday and Saturday, February 7th and 8th, 6pm-8:30pm each night.

Location: 1101 Casey Road, Basom, NY 14013

Registration is required: signup.com/go/NScqCRc

Activity and Accessibility: Medium, active. Will involve walking the 1-mile HQ trail in low lighting. Restrooms and water fountains are located in the visitor center.

What to Bring: This program is held entirely self-guided and outdoors, dress for the weather!

Cancelation Notices: Weather can be unpredictable in the winter. It’s important to sign up with a valid email or stay up to date on Facebook in order to receive any cancellation notices that may occur.